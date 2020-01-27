Chamber & EDC names 2020 board

The Colorado Springs Chamber & EDC introduced its 2020 board of directors. Kathy Boe, founder and CEO, Boecore Inc., will serve as board chairwoman. Mike Juran, CEO of Altia, will serve as vice-chairman.

Other members include Aileen Berrios, 5Star Bank; Ron Fitch, UCHealth Memorial Hospital; Ryan Heeter, GE Johnson Construction Co. Inc.; Colin Mitchell, L3Harris Corp.; Laura Neumann, LNBusiness Consulting LLC; Ryan Klein, Sherman & Howard; and Dustin Sapp, Formstack.



CBRE brokers $6.6M sale

CBRE completed the $6.61 million sale of Woodmen Office Campus II, a 77,608-square-foot office building located at 7450 Campus Drive. James Brady, Campbell Davis and Patrick Devereaux with CBRE’s Denver office, along with Nicola Myers-Murty of CBRE’s Colorado Springs office, represented the seller, an institutional investor out of Dallas. The American Way Group LLC, from Saint Charles, Missouri, purchased the property in a sale that closed Dec. 20.

Built in 1996, the two-story property is 79 percent leased to three tenants. Regis University and Ent Credit Union lease the first floor, while VMware Inc. occupies a portion of the second floor. A suite on the second floor currently has 16,182-square-feet available for lease.



City seeks input on legacy parks

The city’s Parks Department needs community input on the future of three historic downtown parks, and has set the first public meeting for Tuesday, Jan. 28. Concept plans for Acacia Park, Antlers Park and Alamo Square Park will be presented for community feedback, based on options developed with input from focus groups, an online survey and in-person interviews last year.

Colorado Springs voters approved measure 2B (authorizing a $7 million revenue surplus to be used to improve of parks and recreational facilities) in November 2019, with about $2 million of those funds allocated for initial improvements in the Acacia, Antlers and Alamo Square parks.

The first Downtown Historic Parks Master Plan public meeting will run 6-8 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 28, at City Auditorium, 221 E. Kiowa St. More information is available at coloradosprings.gov/downtownhistoricparks. An online input option will be provided following the public meeting.



Nexus closes $1.9M sale

Nexus Commercial Realty LLC closed the sale of the 16-unit Mazatlán Portfolio, off Highway 24 and South Chelton Road east of Interstate 25, consisting of four 4-plexes for the sale price of $1.9 million. Patrick Knowlton of Nexus represented the seller, Mazatlán Hsb LLC, and represented the buyer, Uninet LLC.

The 16,860-square-foot property features two-bedroom, one-bath units with washer and dryers. The units were recently renovated, including new roofs, according to a news release issued by Nexus.



Bluestaq honored as best place to work in 2020

Bluestaq, an enterprise software startup, was included on the Built In Colorado lists of “Best Places to Work” and “Best Small Companies to Work for in 2020.” Those recognized are selected based on data submitted by companies and their employees.

“As a startup, we are thrilled to be recognized as one of Colorado’s Best Places to Work in our second year of business,” said Dave Rodvold, Bluestaq chief scientist and co-founder. “Bluestaq is a team-centric organization. … This recognition is proof of Bluestaq’s dedication to cultivating a growth environment where our team feels valued, and they absolutely enjoy coming to work with a sense of mission.”

Launched in 2018, Colorado Springs-based Bluestaq is a technology company developing transformative enterprise data management systems enabling secure real-time data collaboration around the world. Bluestaq produces data analytics using artificial intelligence/machine learning solutions.