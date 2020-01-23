The Colorado Department of Labor and Employment released the final wage order on overtime pay for Colorado employees yesterday.

The new Colorado Overtime and Minimum Pay Standards Order, which takes effect March 16, offers expanded overtime for Colorado workers. It also offers expanded rights to breaks, designed to better protect public health and extend a greater work-life balance.

The new order includes three significant changes:

It applies to all industries. It raises the minimum salary required to be exempt from overtime wage protections ­— starting at $35,568 in July 2020, gradually adjusting to $55,000 in 2024 (equal to the proposed $57,500 by 2026), then adjusting for inflation. It clarifies ambiguous wage rules that had generated litigation and confusion for employers and employees.

The salary exceptions will be phased in gradually to sync with Colorado’s economy, according to a news release from the Department of Labor.

The order gives employers three options. They can pay (a) the exempt salary or (b) any hourly wage plus overtime; or (c) limit overtime hours. The gradual phase-in, starting at $35,568 in 2020, parallels Colorado’s approach of gradually raising the minimum wage.

Based on input from various specific industries, the order retains partial exemptions for specific jobs that are traditionally exempt or that require added flexibility for employers: for field staff in seasonal camps and outdoor education programs, a reduced salary threshold; for ski workers, exemption from 40-hour weekly overtime pay; and for Medicaid home service workers and agricultural workers, additional rest break flexibility.

The Department of Labor and Employment heard testimony from more than 1,000 workers and employers over a 10-month comment period before promulgating the final rule.

Based on public comments, the department accommodated employers by lowering and slowing the salary phase-in from the proposed $42,500 for 2020-21. The department also accommodated worker requests to reach the full salary level sooner — in 2024 rather than 2026.

Many people testified they felt the previous wage order was unclear in defining which workers are covered and what criteria make an employee exempt from the various protections in the wage order.

The Division of Labor Standards and Statistics researched the impact of expanding overtime rights. This new research confirms that requiring overtime pay increases job opportunities as it leads employers to spread work to more workers, rather than assign extensive overtime.

Many states are now planning higher overtime-exempt salaries, but four states — Alaska, California, Maine, and New York — did so several years ago, a long enough period of time to see the effect: Each state has seen its unemployment rate drop 0.6 percent on average.

By 2016, most employers had adopted the then-planned U.S. Labor Department exemption salary of $47,496. That salary is equal to Colorado’s new exemption salary of $55,000 in 2024. The result was that employment kept rising.

According to the division, Investment bank Goldman Sachs estimated the revised exemption salary would have added 120,000 new jobs. The National Retail Federation estimated an increase of 120,000 new part-time retail jobs. The combined estimate of new jobs added is more than 100,000 jobs nationally.

In 1997-98, when the wage order covered the construction industry, construction job growth was higher (+1.0 percent/month) than before or after (when its job growth was at 0.6-0.8 percent). In addition, pay rose faster.

The new order also offers expanded rights to breaks, based on extensive testimony and research confirming the harmful health effects of long hours. Heart disease, injuries, and mental health challenges increase. Tired workers are less able to protect co-worker and public safety at construction sites, factories, and elsewhere.

By 2030, more than one in four workers in Colorado will be over 55. In an aging workforce, long hours force many to leave good-paying manual labor jobs for far lower-paid work that under-utilizes their skills.

Coloradans reported that the previous wage order, last updated decades ago, was unclear.

Categories like “commercial support” were confusing, and many modern jobs fit poorly into archaic industry categories. Even the name drew confusion: The “Minimum Wage Order” encompasses a broad set of rules that go far beyond salary, but many Coloradans still believe it pertains solely to minimum wage.

The confusion has made wage disputes more frequent, more prolonged, and more costly for employers and employees alike.

Substantive clarifications in the new order include:

Explaining in much more detail what pre- and post-work time (for travel, clothes/gear, screenings, meetings, etc.) does and does not qualify as compensable “time worked”

Clarifying that employers disallowing tips do not violate rules against taking worker tips

Expressly stating how and when employers can divide up 10-minute rest periods

Newly detailing what jobs qualify for the high-tech computer exemption.

The previous order covered just four industries: retail/service; health/medical; food/beverage; and commercial support. The new order puts Colorado in line with modern wage laws that cover almost all jobs, as advocated by a wide range of proponents.

The Division of Labor Standards and Statistics has issued a “Statement of Basis, Purpose, Specific Statutory Authority and Findings,” a comprehensive overview of its findings. In addition to providing greater detail, the document outlines foundational research and supporting analysis. It can be accessed here.

For a deeper dive into the new order, see the Jan. 31 edition of the Business Journal.