The Colorado Springs Business Journal is now accepting nominations for the 2020 Rising Stars awards.

Rising Stars is presented by the Business Journal to highlight young entrepreneurs in the Pikes Peak region who are making strides in their respective fields, and acknowledge their impact on the larger community through their work, accomplishments and leadership.

“The Rising Stars Award is Colorado Springs’ most prestigious award for young professionals in the community,” said Bernadette Maisel, a 2018 Rising Star and current member of the committee that will select this year’s 25 finalists.

Maisel, senior director of program initiatives at the Space Foundation, described the Rising Stars awards as “a great way to recognize young professionals who are going above and beyond not only within their organization, but who also stand out by contributing to their community through various initiatives like volunteering and professional development.”

Nominations must include:

• two letters of recommendation;

• a resumé or link to LinkedIn profile;

• details of the nominee’s community activities;

• the nominee’s current occupation; and

• the nominee’s professional accomplishments.

What other qualities does the committee consider when selecting Rising Stars?

“When looking for traits that set someone apart, I look at things like supporting nonprofits in the community, engagement with young professional initiatives, volunteerism — and most of all, how they uniquely contribute to our community by boosting others and enthusiastically go above and beyond outside their daily work,” Maisel said.

“This award has impacted me both personally and professionally by highlighting my career accomplishments and helping to set an example to others who are actively engaged in the community,” she added. “The recognition exposes you to other young professionals with like-minded goals and aspirations and also allows the public to see that there are young people in our city actively doing great things to give back and strengthen Colorado Springs as a whole.”

Submit nominations by Jan. 31 at csbj.com/nominate.