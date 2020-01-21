The city’s Parks Department needs community input on the future of three historic downtown parks, and has set the first public meeting for Tuesday, Jan. 28.

Concept plans for Acacia Park, Antlers Park and Alamo Square Park will be presented for community feedback, based on input from focus groups, an online survey and in-person interviews last year.

Colorado Springs voters approved measure 2B (authorizing a $7 million revenue surplus to be used to improve of parks and recreational facilities) in November 2019, with about $2 million of those funds allocated for initial improvements in the Acacia, Antlers and Alamo Square parks.

“We want to make sure our historic downtown parks continue to provide recreation, relaxation, events and more for our locals and visitors,” Parks Director Karen Palus said in a news release. “We are excited to hear from residents about their vision for their future.”

The first Downtown Historic Parks Master Plan public meeting will run 6-8 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 28 at the City Auditorium, 221 E. Kiowa Street.

This meeting is being held in a wheelchair accessible location. Anyone requiring an auxiliary aid should make the request no later than 48 hours before the scheduled event by contacting Jen Schreuder at jennifer.schreuder@coloradosprings.gov or 719-385-5244.

More information is available at www.ColoradoSprings.gov/DowntownHistoricParks. Following the public meeting, an online option for input will be provided.