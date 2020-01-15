Today’s C-level and corporate executives are asked to work harder and deliver faster, leading strategic growth and building strong teams weigh heavily on the shoulders of senior management, which takes a great toll on their overall health and well-being.

In an innovative, integrated approach to proactively addressing and managing the potentially negative impact of these strains, Strata Integrated Wellness Spa, located at Garden of the Gods Resort and Club in Colorado Springs, has developed an executive wellness program tailored to the unique challenges faced by those operating in the top level of the business sphere.

With roots dating back to the 1880s, Colorado Springs has a deep, meaningful history as a hub and destination for wellness. Grant Jones, Strata’s Vice President of Wellness, notes that long before the Pikes Peak region’s associations with aerospace, cybersecurity, tourism and outdoor recreation, visitors traveled specifically to Colorado Springs to experience the health advantages of its fresh mountain air, dry climate, and vibrant sunshine. Today, many still seek the healing aspects of those resources, as well as the ambient benefits of being surrounded by the region’s pristine natural landscapes, which provide reprieve from the bustling concrete surroundings common in urban centers. As such, Strata Integrated Wellness Spa harnesses the power of nature to enhance the executive’s experience and the bespoke offerings – while enriching lives and careers.

“Executive leaders are under a tremendous amount of pressure to perform and produce; the stakes are incredibly high and there is always more work to do,” says Jones. “The physical elements and unique red rock formations of our surrounding landscape reveal nature’s transformative powers and stir the senses. Here, time slows down as stress and strains are stripped away.”

Strata’s professional team and their healthcare pedigree is top-notch. Led by medical director Dr. Michael Barber, a board-certified internist, cardiologist and electrophysiologist, Strata’s team of more than 20 doctors and clinicians supports each patient with the personal attention, tools, guidance, and support they need to lead a more focused and balanced life.

Jones says that the clinician team represent multidisciplinary medicine at its finest and a collective powerhouse of modern wellness expertise, and includes doctors and clinicians trained in cardiology, internal medicine, applied kinesiology, functional medicine, naturopathic medicine, functional neurology, holistic nutrition, energetic medicine, mindfulness and emotional health, physical fitness training, chiropractic health and psychotherapy.

Coupled alongside mindfulness and its many relaxing spa amenities, part of the executive wellness program involves initial screenings and evaluations to accurately establish a baseline, foundational assessment of the executive’s overall current state of health. This includes a cardiovascular screening that Jones says is critical, noting that cardiovascular diseases are the number one cause of death globally. With the daily – and likely even hourly – stressors felt by executives, heart health is front-and-center for the patient and the care team.

“Our program focuses on performing and analyzing both cardiovascular screening and laboratory testing to provide the best knowledge; broadest and safest scope of risk; and, documented action plan for executives,” says Jones. ” Following initial consultations and baseline exams, the integrated clinical team, together, charts the customized course of the patient’s wellness experience – a plan that is designed in partnership with the patient and to achieve the executive’s most timely and sensitive needs and desires.”

Executives and organizations wishing to join the Executive Wellness Program and learn more about Strata Integrated Wellness Spa may contact the Wellness Concierge Team, who coordinate consultations and customize wellness offerings.

— This branded content advertisement was paid for by Garden of the Gods Resort and Club.