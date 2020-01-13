Colorado Springs named in Inc.’s 2020 Surge Cities list

Colorado Springs was ranked No. 21 on Inc.’s second annual Surge Cities list, a guide to the best 50 cities in America for starting a business. This is the first time the city made the list.

Inc.’s Surge Cities partner, innovation policy firm Startup Genome, used public data as well as insights from the Inc. 5000 list of the fastest-growing private companies in America to compile the city rankings. Startup Genome developed its scoring system based on three traits that determine a surge city: growth, opportunity and innovation. To see the complete list, go to: inc.com/surge-cities.



Westgate at Powers announces hotel pad sale

Western States Lodging and Nuterra Partners are under contract to construct a Candlewood Suites in southeast Colorado Springs’ Westgate at Powers. CBRE is marketing the planned mixed-use project for additional sale, lease or build-to-suit development. The 58.71-acre property is located at the west gate entrance to Peterson Air Force Base on the northwest corner of Powers Boulevard and Airport Road.

Utah-based hospitality firm Western States Lodging operates 27 hotels and 17 senior living communities across the country. Nuterra Partners is a Utah-based development and management company founded in 1979. Nuterra Partners and Covert Labs of Utah have been selected to assist in the planning and marketing and as a built-to-suit developer for Westgate at Powers, which is owned by Signature Realty Capital Corp. of California and Stillwater Equity Partners of Utah.

The middle portion of the development is dedicated to office/flex space. There are 14.46 acres available for a Class A two-story office building or single-story flex/R&D space with up to 25-foot clear heights. There is also land available for parking. In total, the office component could tally close to 630,000 square feet of built-out space.

More information can be found at westgateonpowers.com.

PCC Foundation names 2019 President’s Circle inductees

Barbara Summer Lynch, NextEra Energy Resources, Xcel Energy and the Xcel Energy Foundation were inducted into the President’s Circle at Pueblo Community College.

The President’s Circle recognizes people and organizations that have made significant contributions to PCC and the PCC Foundation. The new members were inducted during the foundation’s annual donor appreciation reception on Dec. 3. A complete list of President’s Circle inductees may be found at, puebloccfoundation.org.

Lynch was an active member of the advisory board for PCC’s Southwest locations in Mancos/Cortez and Durango from 2013 until she died in 2016. She established the Barbara S. Lynch Endowed Scholarship Fund through the PCC Foundation for PCC Southwest students.

In Lynch’s memory, the PCC Foundation is establishing the Barbara S. Lynch Emerging Artist Art Show in Durango. The event will benefit new artists and raise funds to benefit the Lynch scholarship fund.

NextEra Energy Resources announced a partnership with PCC in 2018 to build a solar learning lab on the Pueblo campus and establish a renewable energy program. The program will enable students to become skilled in the rapidly evolving renewable energy industry.

Xcel Energy and the Xcel Energy Foundation awarded a $50,000 grant to PCC to fund a solar lab faculty position and $20,000 for the school’s STEM program. Xcel’s Colorado Energy Plan calls for significant investment in solar and energy storage in Pueblo County.