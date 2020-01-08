Jax Fish House & Oyster Bar opened yesterday at 11 S. Tejon Street — the sixth Jax location for Boulder-based Big Red F Restaurant Group, and the first in the Springs.

Jax specializes in sustainably sourced seafood and is the first Colorado restaurant certified by the Monterey Bay Aquarium Seafood Watch. According to a news release from Big Red F, Executive Chef Sheila Lucero also works closely with The Blue Ocean Institute, Fish Choice, and The James Beard Foundation’s Smart Catch to source seafood responsibly.

The Springs location features a raw bar, char-broiled oysters, caviar service, fish ‘n chips and clam chowder, and is open for lunch, dinner and happy hour. Brunch service starts on Sunday, Jan. 11.

Founder Dave Query opened the first Jax on Pearl Street in Boulder 25 years ago, following up with locations in Denver’s LoDo neighborhood, Glendale, Fort Collins, and Kansas City, Missouri.

The downtown Springs location will feature All-Night Happy Hour on Mondays, Burger Night on Tuesdays, Wine Wednesdays with half-off bottles, Shrimp Bucket Thursdays and Cioppino Sundays with five-dollar martinis.