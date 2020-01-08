Colorado Springs among top 40 cities for active lifestyles

Colorado Springs residents may keep their New Year’s fitness resolutions more easily than some: A new study ranks Olympic City USA in the top 40 best cities for active lifestyles.

The study, released today by finance website WalletHub, compared the 100 most populated U.S. cities based on 38 indicators of an active lifestyle. Data sets ranged from average monthly fitness club fees to bike scores to share of physically inactive adults.

Each metric was graded on a 100-point scale, with a score of 100 representing the best conditions for a physically active population, according to the study.

Colorado Springs came in at No. 40 with a score of 41.79. Denver ranked at No. 9 and Aurora was 67th.

Honolulu, Hawaii; Chicago, Illinois; and San Francisco, California took the top three spots, with Bakersfield, California; Hialeah, Florida; and North Las Vegas, Nevada coming in last.

“Lose weight and exercise more” perennially tops the list of the most popular New Year’s resolutions in America, the study found. At the same time, as many as 92 percent of people fail to keep their resolutions each year — and location can play a role in that failure, according to the study.

“The road to an active lifestyle can be filled with obstacles, sometimes because where we live may be failing to promote a healthy way of life,” the study stated. “Some cities, for instance, lack sidewalks or neighborhood parks while others encourage few fitness centers to open for business.”

For the full study, go to https://wallethub.com/edu/best-and-worst-cities-for-an-active-lifestyle/8817/.