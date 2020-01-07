Colorado Springs’ rental prices ranked in the middle of the pack last month among 100 similar-sized cities, but national trends indicate those rates are only rising.

According to Zumper’s first rental report of 2020, Colorado Springs had the 52nd-most expensive rental market, with the prices of one and two bedrooms settling at medians of $1,000 and $1,220 respectively.

Still, rates for a one-bedroom apartment in the Springs jumped 6.4 percent from the same time in 2018, and two-bedroom prices increased 7 percent, according to the report.

San Francisco topped the list with renters paying median prices of $3,500 for one bedroom and $4,500 for two bedrooms. Californian cities comprised half the top 10, with Oakland, San Jose, Los Angeles and San Diego all earning spots.

In the first National Rent Report for the year, the top 10 markets saw relatively flat monthly changes, although year over year changes were much larger in some cities such as New York, Washington, D.C., and San Diego.

Overall, the national one-bedroom rent dropped 0.4 percent to a median of $1,217, while two bedrooms decreased 0.3 percent to $1,460, the report found. And on a year to date basis, one bedroom rent was down 0.3 percent while two bedrooms are up 0.6 percent.

Zumper predicted that overall rent prices will continue to rise in 2020, albeit at a slower rate than the last couple of years, underpinned by more and more renters settling down later in life and wanting to live a more flexible lifestyle.

Despite low interest rates and the most recent rate cuts from the federal government, housing affordability, access to loans, and housing inventory will continue to be major constraints to home ownership, which will maintain a strong demand for rentals, the report said.

For the full report, go to https://www.zumper.com/blog/rental-price-data.