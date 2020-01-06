Downtown Colorado Springs mainstay Terra Verde has new owners.

After 27 years, founder Chris Sondermann is retiring and has sold the destination boutique to Leah Fitzgerald Riehl and Carrie Hibbard Baker.

Riehl and Baker have served as Terra Verde’s management team for years, overseeing service, buying and marketing.

“When I contemplated retirement, I had certain non-negotiable goals in mind for Terra Verde,” Sondermann said in a news release Jan. 6. “I wanted to be sure that I honored the decades-long loyalty of our customers, who have not only grown us into the strong local business we are today, but have also shared their lives with us along the way.

“It didn’t take me long to realize my successors were right here. Leah and Carrie innately share the desire to create an atmosphere of inclusivity and positivity, the cornerstone on which Terra Verde was built.”

Riehl is a Springs native who attended Palmer Higher School and came to Terra Verde as a summer intern in 2011, before her senior year at the University of Wyoming. She returned to Terra Verde after earning her degree in fashion and merchandising, and was promoted to store manager in 2016.

According to the release, Baker is a fifth-generation Springs resident whose family boasts a long history in retail. Her great-grandmother started the iconic Hibbard and Company department store 128 years ago; the company’s second building, which went up in 1928, remains a South Tejon Street landmark. Baker joined Terra Verde as its financial officer in 2016 “to usher in some much needed updates in our administrative world,” Sondermann said.

“Both of these bright women share the high energy, zest, and strong interpersonal skills that made Terra Verde my dream job,” she said, “and I am thrilled to have them join the ranks of accomplished local female business owners in downtown Colorado Springs.”

Baker said she and Riehl were “honored and humbled” to continue Sondermann’s legacy.

“Her past four years of mentorship has given us a fantastic framework for success,” she said. “We are passionate about this community, and are excited to continue to develop genuine connections, and provide uplifting and wholehearted service to our customers.”

Founded in 1992, Terra Verde emphasizes an “inclusive and inviting retail atmosphere” with a team of more than 20 personal stylists and sales associates selling women’s clothing, jewelry, handbags, accessories, home decor and gifts.