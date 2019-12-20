With the pivotal 2020 elections right around the corner, Colorado Secretary of State Jena Griswold today unveiled a new web address for the Secretary of State’s online voter resources: GoVoteColorado.gov.

The addition of the .gov domain, which only government agencies may use, shows voters that information is coming directly from the Secretary of State’s office and can be trusted, demonstrating a commitment to making sure Colorado voters can access election-related resources online at a trusted and secure location.

“Now more than ever, voters deserve to be confident that they have access to secure and accurate election information,” Griswold said in a news release. “Not only is this resource helping Coloradans register to vote and access important information, voters can be assured that this resource is trustworthy and secure.”

Voters can register to vote, update their voter registration, change their party affiliation, and find other important information at GoVoteColorado.gov. Organizations that direct Coloradans to these resources should use GoVoteColorado.gov.

The new web address comes in tandem with the #TrustedInfo2020 initiative launched by the National Association of Secretaries of State last month, reminding voters to rely on their local Election Officials for the most accurate election information.

GoVoteColorado.com, the Secretary of State’s previous online election information page address, will now automatically direct visitors to the new site.