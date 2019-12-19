Air Force CyberWorx is inviting industry partners to join the upcoming Business Intelligence Design Sprint (#BizInt) project, to develop an application for gathering local business intelligence around the world.

AF CyberWorx will host the business intelligence project, sponsored by Blue Horizons, on Jan. 7-9 in its design studio at the Air Force Academy. Industry experts will work alongside military service members and government employees to develop the app.

The Chief of Staff of the Air Force has directed Blue Horizons to develop an application that “gives the ‘sight of picture’ of local business intelligence as a way of reducing the amount of strategic lift necessary to conduct operations,” according to the industry invitation issued by the Center for Technology, Research and Commercialization.

According to C-TRAC, the ideal solution “will show military personnel in areas all over the world where common supplies and services are located.”

Blue Horizons is a fellowship program created to explore “issues of future geo-strategic and military-technological competition as they relate to building advantage for the United States.”

C-TRAC notes the sprint may result in the opportunity for a SBIR Direct to Phase II award. (A Direct to Phase II SBIR award is a Phase II award issued to a small business that did not receive a Phase I award for that research/research & development.) The problem stakeholder is aiming for a low Technology Readiness Level prototype by May 2020.

The application deadline is Dec. 27.