A new study found Colorado Springs residents rank among the top 30 most caring in the nation compared to similar-sized cities.

The study, released Monday by finance website WalletHub, compared the 100 most populated cities across three key dimensions: caring for the community; caring for the vulnerable; and caring in the workforce.

The study evaluated those using 39 key indicators of a compassionate spirit, with data sets ranging from share of sheltered homeless persons, to number of volunteering hours per capita, to share of income donated to charity. Each metric was graded on a 100-point scale, with 100 representing the highest level of caring, according to the study.

Colorado Springs came in at No. 29 with an overall score of 57.32, ranking 16th in caring for the vulnerable.

Virginia Beach, Va.; Madison, Wis.; and Pittsburgh, Pa. took the top three spots, with Laredo, Texas; San Bernardino, Calif.; and Birmingham, Ala. coming in last.

As a whole, Americans have shown their care through charitable giving more and more, the study found. According to Giving USA, Americans donated more than $427 billion in 2018, a 1.7 percent decrease from the previous year when adjusted for inflation.

“But even if you can’t afford to give away your income, there are plenty of other ways to show kindness to others,” the study reported. “You can volunteer your time and expertise as well.”

For the full study, visit https://wallethub.com/edu/most-caring-cities/17814/.