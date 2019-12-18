The growing influx of Californians to The Centennial State is no myth, according to a new study.

Last year, 28,288 Californians took one the “most expensive migration routes in terms of moving costs,” the Migration Trends study found, and are now calling Colorado home.

And they’re not the only ones. In all, Colorado attracted almost 240,000 newcomers in 2018.

For the study, StorageCafé partnered with United Van Lines for pricing information and drilled down into the most recent U.S. Census data to analyze interstate migration patterns, and the choices of the 9.8 percent of Americans who move across the country every year.

Standout findings from the migration trends study:

658 people per day settled in Colorado last year, with El Paso County seeing a greater influx from out of state than any other region.

California accounted for about 12 percent of the total number of new residents. With moving costs starting at $4,000 per move, this migration route is one of the most expensive in the country, according to United Van Lines data.

Almost 204,000 people moved away from the state in the same time frame, so Colorado still gained in terms of net migration.

Coloradans’ favorite moving destination is Texas, with 21,509 people moving out there, compared to 26,930 moving in from Texas.

The interstate migration routes that attracted the most people in 2018 were California to Texas, California to Arizona and New York to New Jersey.

The states seeing the most newcomers were Florida, Texas and California, while those with the fewest were Wyoming, Vermont and South Dakota.

Worldwide, Americans rank third in terms of cross-country mobility, according to a global study led by researchers at the University of Queensland, Australia. Only New Zealanders and South Koreans change addresses within their own countries more frequently.