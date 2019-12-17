The Pikes Peak Workforce Center will award $111,000 in employee development training grants to companies in El Paso and Teller counties who want to train their current employees.

Funded by the federal Workforce Investment Opportunity Act, the grants must be used to provide training to employees to retain a skilled workforce or avert the need for layoffs, according to a news release from PPWFC.

“This is an incredible opportunity for employers,” PPWFC communication manager Becca Tonn said in the release. “We hope numerous businesses will apply and receive funding to train their employees and improve their ability to compete in the marketplace.”

Employers can choose from a variety of work-based or classroom training for current workers that will increase the competitiveness of both employee and employer, Tonn said.

Past examples include multi-industry systems technician programming, Six Sigma, lean manufacturing, rapid cycle product innovation, advanced hydraulics, electrical schematics and soft skills such as communication, teamwork, conflict resolution, strategic planning, critical thinking and problem solving.

Preference is given to in-demand industries, such as information technology and cyber security, manufacturing, health care, hospitality and tourism — as well as to employers whose training leads to pay increases and/or expansion of duties for employees, Tonn said.

Employers must apply by Jan. 24, 2020.

- Advertisement -

The deadline for employers to apply is Friday, Jan. 24, 2020. Recipients will be chosen by Feb. 7 and all employees must complete training by May 29.

PPWFC officials will offer four hour-long information sessions on how employers can apply at 9 a.m. and 1 p.m. Jan. 10 and again on Jan. 17 at the Pikes Peak Workforce Center, 1675 Garden of the Gods Road.

For more information or to view the application, visit https://ppwfc.org/grants-for-worker-training/