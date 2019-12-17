El Paso County is asking business owners and residents to give input for its new master plan in an online survey.

The survey covers similar ground to topics discussed at a visioning workshop held Dec. 11. Nearly 100 residents participated, and their input will be incorporated as the Planning Department finishes up the master plan development process.

Those who were unable to attend the workshop can provide feedback that will be considered as the county continues to develop the master plan.

The survey will be available through January at https://elpaso-hlplanning.hub.arcgis.com/pages/questionnaires.

The county started developing the master plan early this year, in what’s expected to be a two-year process. The Planning Department expects to begin implementing the master plan at the end of 2020.

The planning department, along with master plan consultant Houseal-Lavigne Associates, presented an Existing Conditions Report to the Board of County Commissioners at their meeting on Dec. 12.

Comprised of public input and statistical analysis, the 70-page report is a summary of current conditions in the county and a snapshot of county life as it stands today.

It covers a multitude of topics including zoning, development, transportation, water, military bases, recreation and tourism, community health and sustainability.

According to the county, the report will be instrumental as it develops the Whole County Master Plan.

“Finalizing the Existing Conditions Report is the first step toward understanding where the county is today, and it will serve as a bridge to the future,” Planning and Community Development Executive Director Craig Dossey said in a news release.

“The report gives us a strong foundation of understanding pertaining to the good, the bad and the ugly in the county, and provides a solid starting point as we move forward.”

The Planning Department urges citizens to review the report, which is available to the public on the Master Plan project website: https://elpaso.hlplanning.com/pages/documents.

“At the very least, the report gives residents a good idea of all the moving parts that are going into the master plan process,” John Houseal, principal at Houseal-Lavigne, said in a news release. “You won’t find another document with such extensive content relating to the current state of El Paso County.”