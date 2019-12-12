The YMCA of the Pikes Peak Region will partner with Omaha-based developers White Lotus Group to renovate and revitalize the block of downtown Colorado Springs where the current YMCA sits.

The project is expected to cost at least $150 million and will be carried out in three phases, with the first and largest being a new 75,000-square-foot YMCA facility and 400,000 square feet of mixed-income multi-family units, according to a Wednesday news release from YMCA spokeswoman Jenna Press.

The new building will include a healthy living center, an aquatics center, group exercise space, child watch and more, Press said.

“We believe, after looking in so many different directions, that this is the right direction for us,” Boyd Williams, president and CEO of the YMCA of the Pikes Peak Region, said in the news release. “A strong city starts with a strong downtown, and the new Downtown YMCA will serve as the thread that ties the downtown community together.”

Revitalizing the YMCA and its surrounding area also will have a significant impact on the Pikes Peak region’s economy as a whole, said Dirk Draper, president and CEO of the Colorado Springs Chamber & EDC.

“It’s going to expand the reach of downtown by activating this block more fully than is being done right now,” Draper said in the news release. “The services that will be offered by an expanded YMCA, the affordable and attainable housing that will be done there, the additional services for health care and other business and personal services that will be offered are really just going to enrich our downtown landscape.”