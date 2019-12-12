Colorado Springs ranks 21st on Inc.’s second annual Surge Cities list — a guide to the best 50 cities in America for starting a business — released today.

It’s the first time Colorado Springs has made the list.

Dirk Draper, president and CEO of the Colorado Springs Chamber & EDC, said Colorado Springs “is in a real sweet spot when it comes to starting a business.

“We’re big enough to have the resources and network needed to create a thriving business, yet small enough where founders can easily access those resources,” he said in a news release. “This is also a genuinely collaborative community. There are many organizations, ours included, that are working together to help businesses launch, grow, and prosper. We’re honored to be a part of this list, and we’re looking forward to seeing where we land in future years, too.”

Innovation policy firm Startup Genome used public data as well as insights from the Inc. 5000 list of the fastest-growing private companies in America to compile the Surge Cities rankings for Inc. Startup Genome developed its scoring system based on growth, opportunity and innovation.

“We’re excited to make the list and celebrate the many businesses who have started their business here and contributed to our city’s ranking,” Dani Barger, vice president of marketing and communications with the Colorado Springs Chamber & EDC, and Peak Startup board member, said in a news release.

“Inc. has long believed in the alchemy of entrepreneurial innovation and community,” Inc. acting editor-in-chief Jon Fine said in a statement. “We’re excited to see, for the second year in a row, how well some smaller cities are competing with — indeed, even besting — the likes of San Francisco, New York, and Boston.”

Arnobio Morelix, chief innovation officer at Startup Genome, said the Surge Cities list shows that the proliferation of new businesses is not limited to the largest cities in the U.S. “For startup founders, local connectedness — the quality and number of relationships you have with other founders, investors, and experts — is what really jumpstarts a young business’s revenue growth. Matter of fact, highly connected founders grow their revenue twice as fast as those with few connections.”

To see the complete list go to: inc.com/surge-cities