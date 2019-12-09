October enplanement up at Colorado Springs Airport

The four air carriers at the Colorado Springs Airport enplaned a total of 79,903 passengers in October, up 18.2 percent from the same period last year, according to a news release issued by COS. Seats available in the market were up 22 percent, with three of the four carriers showing an increase.

Passenger load factors were up 4.6 percent from last month, but remain down 2.7 percent for the year.

From January through October 2019, nearly 1.4 million passengers traveled through COS, representing a 6 percent decrease in year-to-date traffic compared to 2018, but an 18.2 percent increase for the month of October.

Also at Colorado Springs Airport:

• Construction has been completed on the airport’s latest sustainability project — a solar panel-covered carport in the valet parking lot that houses 36 spaces. The solar photovoltaic system is expected to offset some of the electric energy used by the airport. This pilot solar carport will cost an additional $5 over current valet rates.

• The holiday parking promotion has returned with 50 percent off long-term parking for travelers and will last through Dec. 31. Go to coloradosprings.gov/flycos to download a coupon.

- Advertisement -

• The airport began renovations on its first floor in September. The rehabilitation project will include new flooring, LED lighting, paint, as well as higher ceilings and updated restrooms. In addition to the rehabilitation, new escalators are being installed as part of the airport’s capital improvement project, which is anticipated to be completed by spring 2020.

American Airlines

• American Airlines announced that effective March 5, it will add twice-daily service to Phoenix. The flight will be operated by SkyWest and is planned to be year-round. This service is in addition to the daily mainline (A319) service between COS-PHX effective Dec. 18, 2019, through April 6, 2020.

Delta Air Lines

• Delta has added a Tuesday flight to its Atlanta schedule. This will add 20 percent more capacity to Atlanta and increase departures to six per week, with flights commencing Sunday through Friday.

Frontier Airlines

• Las Vegas and Phoenix increased daily service to 10 times per week with two daily flights on Tuesday, Thursday and Sunday.

• In November, Frontier switched its Orlando flight from a redeye to a three-times-a-week daytime flight on Sunday, Tuesday and Thursday.

United Airlines

• United continues Boeing 737 and Airbus A320 mainline service to DIA.

Pueblo Community College adds behavioral health program

Pueblo Community College will add a behavioral health program in the spring 2020 semester to address a growing need for qualified professionals.

Students attending classes full time will be able to complete the program in one calendar year — three semesters and two summer sessions — and will receive an Associate of Applied Science degree. The program will be offered at PCC’s Pueblo, Fremont and Southwest campuses.

According to Colorado Labor Market Information, employment in the field is expected to increase more than 30 percent through 2028. Graduates of the program can work as a behavioral health technician/specialist, case manager, community health worker, or substance abuse counselor, among other career paths. Due to a transfer agreement, those who wish to complete a bachelor’s degree will be able to transfer their PCC credits to UCCS and get the necessary clinical hours to earn their CAC certifications while pursuing a degree in human services. Prospective students can get program details by contacting Bonnie Housh at 719-549-3198 or bonnie.housh@pueblocc.edu. Registration is now open for PCC’s spring semester.

CP&Y names Barton director of Meeting the Challenge Inc.

Meeting the Challenge Inc., a local accessibility compliance consulting ﬁrm, along with its parent company, CP&Y, announced Dana Barton will serve as the new director of Meeting the Challenge. Barton will lead the company in all phases of its operations and will focus on business development, staff enrichment and client relations, according to a news release issued by Meeting the Challenge.

Barton, recently named a 2019 Woman of Influence by the Colorado Springs Business Journal, will remain the director of the Rocky Mountain ADA Center, part of the national network of ADA centers. She will continue to provide strategic planning and leadership to assist the RMADAC staff’s efforts to provide the Rocky Mountain region with technical support, training, guidance and the most updated information pertaining to the Americans with Disabilities Act. MTC has operated RMADAC since 1991 and Barton has served as its director since 2017.

MTC has 29 years of experience supporting public and private entities within all critical components of accessibility compliance law including:

• Developing self-evaluation and transition plans

• Public right-of-way audits

• Public and private facility audits

• Park and recreation audits

• Pre-construction architecture plan reviews

• Website accessibility implementation and audits

• ADA-based litigation support

“Dana is an incredible leader of people and we couldn’t imagine a better professional to drive new business initiatives for MTC while guiding the internal team as it further separates itself as the leading accessibility compliance firm in the United States,” Pete Patel, CEO of CP&Y, said in the release.