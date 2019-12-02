Osteopathic Foundation awards $140,000 in grants

Twelve local nonprofit organizations are receiving grants from the Colorado Springs Osteopathic Foundation totaling $140,000 to provide access to care, medically tailored meals, counseling and health education for children and adults in El Paso and Teller counties.

Two recipients (Mt. Carmel Veterans Service Center and Springs Recovery Connection) are receiving multi-year grants of $20,000 per year for three years.

The nonprofit organizations receiving grant awards are: Ascending to Health Respite Care – $10,000 in general operating support for health care for homeless people; CASA – $15,000 to address the welfare of abused and neglected children; Fostering Hope – $10,000 to help alleviate childhood trauma; Project Angel Heart – $6,500 to provide medically tailored meals for those living with life-threatening illnesses; Safe Passage – $15,000 in program support for the Forensic Medical Services Program for child abuse victims; Status Code 4 – $5,000 to expand staff capabilities for trauma healing services for first responders and their families; Teller Senior Coalition – $5,000 for its respite program for caregivers; TESSA – $12,000 to address needs of adult domestic violence sexual assault victims and provide therapeutic services to survivors; Tri Lakes Cares – $6,500 in for improving people’s lives through emergency, self-sufficiency and relief programs; The Place – $15,000 for mental health, health care and substance abuse treatment programs.

Doris Ralston, executive director of the Foundation, said almost all the grants had a preventive element.



Pueblo West retirement community gets new name

Cappella Living Solutions, a Denver-based senior housing management and consultant company, has announced Legacy Commons of Pueblo West is being renamed Cappella of Pueblo West.

Cappella became the operational owner of the assisted living community in July when National Health Investors Inc. purchased the property for $7.6 million.

InfoPros and Novatek Communications announce merger

New York’s Novatek Communications Inc. and InfoPros, based in the Springs, agreed Nov. 1 to merge under the name InfoPros. Both are documentation and courseware industry companies.

Amy Castronova, president and owner of Novatek, said in a news release, “Previous work with InfoPros immediately revealed strong synergies. The merger allows both companies to leverage and build upon each other’s strengths, and together we will provide our clients the best in technical content.”

InfoPros owner Bernie Schneider said, “We are able to leverage the strengths of Novatek’s medical device and training expertise with InfoPros’ extensive technical content experience to provide more services to existing clients, offer new opportunities to employees, and achieve growth targets.”



SARA announces expansion and new Springs location

Scientific Applications & Research Associates Inc., headquartered in Cypress, Calif., announced its Colorado Springs operations will expand and relocate to a new facility at at 6795 Campus Drive.

SARA, an employee-owned company, “is dedicated to the rapid research, development, and delivery of innovative technical solutions to difficult problems posed by its customers,” according to a news release.

The company has expertise in high-power electromagnetics, threat warning systems and electromagnetic/radio frequency/acoustic/electrical diagnostic capabilities.