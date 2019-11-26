Parsons to leave XI for tech startup Barn Owl

Exponential Impact CEO Hannah Parsons will move to Colorado Springs tech startup Barn Owl as chief revenue officer, starting December 1.

Barn Owl, which was part of Exponential Impact’s 2018 accelerator cohort, provides real-time camera surveillance for farmers and ranchers. The veteran-owned business has been one of the XI Accelerator’s success stories, earning $25,000 of non-dilutive funding and first place at a veterans pitch event last November.

Parsons joined XI as CEO in December 2017, after two years with the Colorado Springs Chamber & EDC. While she’s stepping away from day-to-day operations at Exponential Impact, Parsons said she’ll “remain very involved as a board member” at XI.

She told the Business Journal the plan has always been for her to start and build Exponential Impact, then find someone to manage and grow the accelerator. Natasha Main will take the reins as Exponential Impact’s executive director this month, after a year and a half as executive director at Peak Startup.

Parsons said Main’s move “marks a season of tremendous growth in our programming.”

“Natasha brings a passion for entrepreneurship and economic development that makes her uniquely qualified for this position,” she said.