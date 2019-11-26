Note: This story is being updated.

Natasha Main is leaving Peak Startup this month to join nonprofit tech accelerator Exponential Impact.

Main, who has been executive director at Peak Startup since June last year, announced the move in an email at noon today.

“With excitement towards the future and gratitude to our startup community, I want to thank each and every one of you for your support during my time with Peak Startup,” she wrote. “It has been a joy learning alongside you and building our community of innovators, entrepreneurs, and champions together. At the end of the day, Peak Startup has always been for the community, by the community, and I know you all will continue to steward and build our growing startup ecosystem.

“I will wrap up my time with Peak Startup in November — stay tuned for exciting announcements from the Peak Startup board with what comes next for the organization.”

Main said she will “continue to be a champion of our startup community as I transition to Exponential Impact … I will continue to support high-growth entrepreneurs in our community and build bridges to support founders and their teams in making their dreams an economic reality. I’m honored to join the XI team and grateful to the Peak Startup board and the community for your support.”

- Advertisement -

Focusing on blockchain, artificial intelligence and cybersecurity, Exponential Impact has its new “home base” — the 9,000-square-foot XI Venture Center — in the same North Nevada Avenue facility occupied by the National Cybersecurity Center.

Its 14-week accelerator program provides seed funding and holistic leadership development for startups from Colorado Springs and around the world.