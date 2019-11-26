Colder weather could lead to an increase in U.S. retail sales over last year’s holiday season, according to new projections released Nov. 22.

Analysts at AccuWeather predict holiday sales growth of 3.6 percent in November and December compared with 2018, as shoppers turn to the Internet for holiday purchases. But winter weather could hurt sales at local stores.

AccuWeather’s latest projections are lower than the 3.8 percent increase in holiday spending online and in stores the organization issued earlier this season.

The reduction was based on disruptive weather and colder temperatures in October and November.

“Our estimate of 3.6 percent still reflects a healthy growth — it is above the average of the past four years,” AccuWeather founder and CEO Dr. Joel Myers said in a news release. “There is some continued uncertainty over the economy, although consumer confidence will be somewhat boosted by the strength in the stock market.”

November’s chillier-than-normal temperatures and snowstorms, particularly in the Midwest and Great Lakes states, has hurt traffic in brick-and-mortar stores, although sales of coats and outerwear increased, and encouraged a continuing shift to online sales.

Seasonably cold weather, however, can actually help overall retail sales, according to AccuWeather analysts.

While extremely low temperatures can depress sales, shoppers are becoming increasingly comfortable making holiday purchases online.

December temperatures across the country are predicted to be colder than last year, but they are not likely to be extreme, and AccuWeather does not expect that to be a factor this year.

AccuWeather projects a total of $726.4 billion in sales this holiday season, according to its research, while the NRF expects holiday spending of $727.9 billion to $730.7 billion.

AccuWeather incorporates economic indicators, historical shopping trend data and weather forecasts into its holiday shopping projections.

AccuWeather’s projection compares with the National Retail Federation’s latest expectation that holiday retail sales will grow between 3.8 percent and 4.2 percent. The NRF’s projection was based on research that showed consumers are planning to spend an average of $1, 048, 4 percent more than they said they were going to spend last year.

Read the full story, including AccuWeather’s projections for holiday weather, visit https://www.accuweather.com/en/business/how-the-weather-will-affect-the-2019-holiday-shopping-season/633059. View NRF’s holiday shopping outlook at https://nrf.com/blog/holiday-shopping-outlook-2019.