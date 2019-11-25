D-11 AVID program recognized for outstanding results

Colorado Springs School District 11 released 2018-2019 data on the success of 2019 graduates who participated in the district’s Advancement Via Individual Determination program, which is a nationally recognized program created to help students navigate the college application process and build the academic and social skills needed to succeed in college and the workforce of the future.

Last year, nearly all D-11 seniors participating in AVID completed a Free Application for Federal Student Aid, compared to the national rate of 61 percent. Likewise, 93 percent of AVID students applied to a four-year college, and 82 percent were accepted. Nationally, 81 percent of high school students aspire to earn a bachelor’s degree, yet less than 50 percent actually enroll at a four-year university.

D-11 joins more than 7,000 K-12 schools and districts across 47 states that partner with AVID to build a safe and open culture, high expectations for teachers and students, and collaboration in all classrooms. Learn more at AVID.org.

The Lodge at Flying Horse receives AAA’s Four Diamond rating

The Lodge at Flying Horse has received the coveted AAA Four Diamond hotel designation. This is the first time The Lodge at Flying Horse has attained this prestigious rating.

Hotels at this level are committed to providing every guest with a high degree of hospitality, with attentive service in upscale surroundings, according to AAA. Four Diamond-rated properties typically offer an extensive array of amenities and guest services.

The Lodge at Flying Horse is part of a select group of establishments within North America. About 1,700 hotels hold the AAA Four Diamond rating.

Award-winning PR agency SSPR opens Denver office

SSPR LLC, a public relations agency focused on technology and consumer brands, opened a new office in Denver. Headquartered in Colorado Springs, SSPR also has offices in Chicago, Philadelphia and San Francisco. A growing roster of Denver-area clients prompted the company to open a second Colorado location, a news release said.

The agency’s new Denver office is located on Wazee Street in the Milk Market district. Denver’s population has grown by nearly 20 percent since 2010, and the area has the ninth-largest share of technology workers in U.S. tech hub cities. As the Denver boom continues, demand for business services like public relations is growing.

The Denver office is led by experienced PR professionals, including Vice President Shannon Tucker, who was included in the “50 on Fire” list by American Inno for being a notable disruptor on the PR scene. Tucker joins Liz Reilly, senior media lead at SSPR, who was recognized last year by PR News as a “Rising Star.”

Area Agency on Aging at PPACG receives grant

The Pikes Peak Area Council of Government’s Area Agency on Aging has been awarded a grant from the NextFifty Initiative to begin implementation of a homesharing program in the Colorado Springs area. The Agency on Aging will partner with the nonprofit, Sunshine Home Share, to provide resources and solutions for seniors on both sides of the housing market — the senior looking for a housemate and the senior looking for an affordable housing option.

The Pikes Peak Area Agency on Aging is the regional office for senior resources in El Paso, Park and Teller counties. Ten percent of calls received by the Information and Assistance Line are requests for housing support that are currently unavailable. El Paso County is facing a shortage of 26,000 affordable housing units and a senior population over 137,000, according to a news release.

The PPAAA is one of 32 organizations chosen in this latest funding cycle to receive a grant through NextFifty Initiative’s competitive application and review process.