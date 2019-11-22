Boxer Property is now leasing its second collaborative working space in Colorado Springs.

The Houston-based commercial real estate company announced the completion this week of its latest Workstyle location at 2020 N. Academy Blvd.

The project brings approximately 10,665 rentable square feet of Workstyle collaborative spaces to the property’s second floor, according to a Tuesday news release from Boxer spokeswoman Heather Shuttleworth.

“This space is perfect for entrepreneurs and startups to work and collaborate with others,” Shuttleworth said in the release.

The furnished collaborative spaces are designed to encourage networking, brainstorming and interaction, Shuttleworth said. Renovations at the North Academy location include additional lounges and common areas and a coffee bar, as well as modern conference and huddle rooms, Shuttleworth said.

Boxer Property opened its first collaborative working space in the Springs at 685 Citadel Drive in 2016.

“After our first Workstyle concept in Colorado Springs was so well received, we are excited to introduce a second location here at 2020 N. Academy Blvd.,” said Marc el-Khouri, director of Workstyle at Boxer Property.

Centrally located, 2020 North Academy Blvd. is highly visible and provides easy access to almost all of Colorado Springs, offering Western mountain views and outdoor patio options, Shuttleworth said.