The Pikes Peak Small Business Development Center is inviting small business supporters to join elected officials, media and representatives of local chambers on a small business tour from 2-6 p.m. Friday, Nov. 22.

The tour is a chance to explore small businesses across the Pikes Peak region and talk with local entrepreneurs.

The tour starts 2 p.m. sharp at the Colorado Gear Lab, 110 Midland Ave., Woodland Park, then goes on to:

• Sparkles and Lace Boutique, 2140 Garden of the Gods Road, Colorado Springs, 3:15-4 p.m.

• TechWears/Pikes Peak Makerspace, 735 E. Pikes Peak Ave., 4:20-4:45 p.m.

• 1350 Distilling, 520 E. Pikes Peak Ave., 5-6 p.m.

There will be 15 to 30 minutes between locations. Participants will travel in their personal vehicles.

The tour is a prelude to Small Business Saturday, Nov. 30.

- Advertisement -

Small Business Saturday encourages people to get out and “shop small” during the festive season to support small and independent local businesses, many of which rely on holiday sales to get them through the year.

“Colorado’s small businesses stand poised and ready for this season every year,” said Frances Padilla, District Director, U.S. Small Business Administration Colorado District Office, “and they enjoy offering that perfect and unique present or dining experience for shoppers.

“When you shop or dine at any of Colorado’s more than 631,000 small businesses, you too are making a difference in your community.”

The Pikes Peak SBDC and Technowledge have created a Facebook page called Small Business Saturday of the Pikes Peak Region, with information about resources for small businesses. It will highlight upcoming events and businesses participating in Small Business Saturday.

Small business owners and shoppers are invited to contribute to the page.

Learn more about Small Business Saturday at https://pikespeaksbdc.org/what-we-do/events/small-business-saturday/.