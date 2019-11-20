Care and Share Food Bank is aiming to collect 2,500 frozen turkeys by Dec. 16, and everyone can help.

Care and Share team members and volunteers will be collecting frozen turkey donations from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday at six participating King Soopers locations, according to Chief Operating Officer Shannon Brice.

The nonprofit collected 2,160 birds during last year’s Take a Turkey to Work Day, and are hoping to eclipse that number this year, she said.

“The turkeys will be distributed to our partner food pantries the very next day, so it’s important to receive all turkey donations on [Friday],” Brice said. “This annual tradition means so much to the Care and Share team and the people we serve every day, but we can’t do it without the community’s support.”

The community can participate in one of three ways: organize an office Turkey Drive and have a staff member drop off the donations Friday morning; donate a frozen turkey individually or with their family; or make a $10 donation online at careandshare.org/turkey, which will allow Care and Share to secure one turkey this holiday season.

The following King Soopers locations are participating this year:

9225 N Union Blvd.

7915 Constitution Ave.

815 Cheyenne Meadows Road

3250 Centennial Blvd.

102 W. 29th St., Pueblo

3050 W. Northern Ave., Pueblo