Pam Zubeck

The Colorado Springs Chamber & EDC announced yesterday that Springs-based software-as-a-service company BombBomb is expanding — and confirmed it’s the firm that will receive the incentive approved by city council on Nov. 12.

On that day, council voted unanimously in favor of the code-named Project Beach tax incentive but refused to disclose the name of the company.

According to a news release, BombBomb plans to add approximately 186 jobs over the next four years. Headquartered at 90 South Cascade Avenue since January 2015, the majority of BombBomb’s 156 employees work in downtown Colorado Springs. This year, the company expanded office space by 53.5 percent — from 18,700 square feet to 28,700 square feet. Over the past three years, the company has grown at a compound annual growth rate of 42 percent, according to the release, and expects to continue growing at similar rates into the future.

“BombBomb is on a mission to rehumanize business communication by enabling every person in an organization to quickly and securely record, send, and track video messages to communicate more clearly and improve response rates,” the release stated.

Among other accolades, BombBomb’s recognitions include: Inc. Magazine Best Places to Work 2019; BuiltIn Colorado Best Places to Work 2019; and ColoradoBiz Best Medium-Sized Company to Work For in Colorado 2018.

“The support we got locally was an important factor in our decision to grow our presence in Colorado Springs,” Conor McCluskey, CEO of BombBomb said in the release. “The downtown culture is a perfect fit for us. The Downtown Development Authority, City of Colorado Springs, Colorado Office of Economic Development & International Trade, and the Colorado Springs Chamber & EDC all played significant roles in supporting us with this expansion effort.”

“BombBomb exemplifies the growing tech sector downtown, because employers like BombBomb know that a walkable, exciting urban environment helps to attract top talent,” said Susan Edmondson, executive director of the Downtown Development Authority. “We are excited to support BombBomb as they grow and thrive in the heart of the city.”

With the commitment to expand in Colorado Springs, the company expects to add 186 new jobs over the next four years. These positions in software development, product development, sales and marketing, customer success, and other specialties will pay significantly higher than average wage rates for the city, according to the announcement.

Approximately 20 percent of new hires are expected to be brought in from outside the city.

“BombBomb is a wonderful success story of a homegrown company,” stated Dirk Draper, CEO of the Colorado Springs Chamber & EDC. “As an anchor company in our downtown, we’re so pleased that they will be adding great jobs in our community, as well as continue to add to the vibrancy of our downtown core.”