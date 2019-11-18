USOPC launches interactive website

The United States Olympic & Paralympic Committee launched an interactive website that will showcase the rare torches, medals and other artifacts housed within the Crawford Family U.S. Olympic & Paralympic Archives.

Previously unavailable to the public, this virtual experience allows fans to explore the history of the Olympic and Paralympic movements at teamusa.org/archives.

The first of three exhibits to roll out in the digital archives is a nearly complete collection of Olympic medals. Dating back to the birth of the modern Olympic Games in Athens in 1896 all the way to the PyeongChang 2018 Games, fans can view more than 150 Olympic medals — gold, silver and bronze from each Games — and learn more about each medal’s design and history. Slated to unveil next year will be exhibits featuring a complete collection of Olympic torches and participation medals.

The Crawford Family U.S. Olympic & Paralympic Archives boasts one of the largest collections of Olympic and Paralympic memorabilia in the world. Established in 2012 through a gift from Gordy and Dona Crawford, the archives occupies a state-of-the-art space at the USOPC headquarters in Colorado Springs. In addition to preservation, the archives serves as a repository for U.S. Olympic and Paralympic artifacts and a resource for historians and researchers.

Gordy Crawford also serves as the chairman of the United States Olympic & Paralympic Foundation, which serves as the sole source of philanthropic resources for the USOPC.

Many of the artifacts featured in the digital archives will be loaned to the new U.S. Olympic & Paralympic Museum, opening in spring 2020 in Colorado Springs.

Stockman Kast Ryan + Co joins BDO Alliance

Stockman Kast Ryan + Co LLP, a locally-owned certified public accounting firm, has joined the BDO Alliance USA, a nationwide association of independently owned local and regional accounting, consulting and service firms with similar client service goals.

The firm serves clients through more than 60 offices and 550 independent Alliance firm locations nationwide. As an independent Member Firm of BDO International Limited, BDO serves multi-national clients through a global network of more than 73,000 people working out of 1,500 offices in more than 162 countries.

The BDO Alliance USA enhances member firm capabilities through the availability of supplementary professional services, comprehensive management consulting services, focused industry knowledge, customized state-of-the-art computer systems, and internal training programs.



Disability Resource Coordinator Cook honored

Disability Resource Coordinator Julie Cook of the Pikes Peak Workforce Center was honored in October at the state capitol as one of the Shining Stars of Vocational Rehabilitation winners.

Through the Disability Employment Initiative grant, her work at PPWFC has reduced program barriers for job seekers who have disabilities. Cook has also helped streamline access to services for job seekers with disabilities and has developed a resource center in the Colorado Springs Department of Vocational Rehabilitation office to provide job seekers with seamless support and services as they search for a job. The resource center offers visitors current labor market information, information on employment trainings, up-to-date job listings, community events, and more.

Cook has been instrumental in the development of the Pikes Peak Workforce Center’s Employer Disability Awareness Forum and helped create the Hiring Abilities Job Fair in honor of Disability Employment Awareness Month.