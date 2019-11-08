Colorado Springs Airport is set to wrap up construction on a solar panel covered carport in the valet parking lot that will house 36 parking spaces.

The solar photovoltaic system is expected to provide approximately 100kV of energy and offset some of the electric energy used by the airport.

“This is just one way we are focusing on sustainability at the Colorado Springs Airport and reducing our own carbon footprint,” said Greg Phillips, director of aviation for COS.

The project, which was built by Sunlight Solar Energy, Inc., will soon offer a dual charging station for electric vehicles thanks to a grant from the Colorado Energy Office Charge Ahead program. This pilot solar carport will be in the valet parking lot and will cost an additional $5 over current valet rates.

According to COS public communications specialist Dana Schield, other recently completed sustainability projects include the installation of LED lighting in the terminal and aircraft parking apron, updated HVAC equipment, occupancy sensors, and recycling bins in public areas.