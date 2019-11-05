In celebration of National Veterans Small Business Week, local veterans can take advantage of workshops offered by the Pikes Peak Small Business Development Center.

The Pikes Peak SBDC is offering workshops at no cost to military members, veterans and their spouses through Nov. 15, said Aikta Marcoulier, Pikes Peak SBDC executive director.

Workshop topics include “Boot Camp: Steps to Owning Your Business,” “Developing Your Online Marketing Strategy,” “Basics of Bookkeeping,” and “How to Hire Your First Employee.”

Veterans can use the promo code VETERANSWEEK when registering, and must show their military ID at the door to claim their free spot.

Veterans Small Business Week, held Nov. 4-8, celebrates the nation’s 2.5 million veteran-owned businesses who contribute nearly $1 trillion annually to the U.S. economy, according to a news release from the U.S. Small Business Administration.

Nearly 10 percent of all American businesses are veteran owned, collectively employing 5 million workers, said SBA Regional Administrator Dan Nordberg.

“Veteran entrepreneurs remain a driving force in our economy,” Nordberg said. “Each year, the SBA is proud to assist thousands of veterans, reservists, members of the National Guard, and service-disabled veterans to start, grow and expand their small businesses.”

This year’s National Veterans Small Business Week theme is Mission #VetBiz Success.

During the week, the SBA will highlight and connect veterans nationwide to the resources available to help them accomplish small business success.

Each day will be devoted to a different topic related to veteran entrepreneurship, ranging from transition assistance, entrepreneurial training, stakeholders and resources, access to capital, disaster assistance and government contracting.

SBA Colorado District Director Frances Padilla said the success of veteran-owned small businesses was especially important in the Centennial State.

“We owe a debt of gratitude to our nation’s veterans, and being able to assist in starting, growing and expanding their small business endeavors, especially for those that choose Colorado as their home, is our way of giving back ,” Padilla said.

“This week provides us the opportunity to spread the word, far and wide, that if a veteran, active duty, Reserve, National Guard, or military spouse wants to succeed as a small business owner, the SBA is ready to assist.”