Colorado Springs has been voted one of the world’s top 30 emerging travel destinations for 2020.

The annual awards honoring trending destinations were published Nov. 5 by Travel Lemming, which promotes emerging destinations around the world as a solution to overtourism.

Colorado Springs was nominated for the award by The Colorado Tourism Office.

Winners were selected after voting by 30 of the most popular travel bloggers in the industry, who collectively reach more than 12 million followers on social media.

“We’re ecstatic to be named among Travel Lemming’s list of globally emerging destinations and are confident that additions like the U.S. Olympic & Paralympic Museum, Pikes Peak Summit Complex and reopened Flying W Ranch make Olympic City USA the place to be,” Chelsy Offutt, Visit Colorado Springs director of communications, said in a statement.

“Founded as a resort town in 1871, Colorado Springs has drawn travelers from around the world for decades offering unrivaled natural beauty, endless blue skies, a mild climate and more than 60 manmade and natural attractions including iconic landmarks such as Pikes Peak — America’s Mountain and Garden of the Gods Park,” Offutt said.

- Advertisement -

In describing why Colorado Springs was selected, Travel Lemming’s article states:

“If you had to name a single state that had a breakout decade in the 2010s, it’s got to be Colorado. But while the swarms of visitors and new residents make clear that Denver has officially gone transitioned from cow-town to cool, Colorado’s second city has mostly flown under travelers’ radar.

“That’s bound to change, because Colorado Springs is even closer to the Rocky Mountain Front Range — and offers access to beautiful natural scenery unspoiled by the crowds. And with 2020 bringing the opening of the $90 million U.S. Olympic & Paralympic Museum and Hall of Fame, there’s never been a better year to visit Colorado Springs.”

Jessie Festa, the travel blogger behind Jessie On A Journey and one of the judges, said: “The aptly named Garden of the Gods Park is worth the trip in itself. It’s just one of many stunning places to immerse yourself in nature in Colorado Springs.”

Colorado Springs was ranked No. 17 among the top 30 destinations for 2020. The TravelLemming article with the full list of winners can be found here.