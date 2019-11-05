The Parks, Recreation and Cultural Services Department will hold a third public meeting seeking input on a new master and management plan for Austin Bluffs Open Space on Thursday, Nov. 7.

The open space includes Pulpit Rock Regional Park, University Park Open Space and Austin Bluffs Open Space, comprising about 600 acres in the center of Colorado Springs.

The meeting will be held at Grant Elementary School, 3215 Westwood Blvd., 6-8 p.m. Thursday.

The public process will help to develop a guiding document for the next 10-15 years for the sustainable development of recreational opportunities in the open space as well as guidance for appropriate management of the natural resources. The planning process will continue for the rest of 2019.

For more information about the master plan process, including maps and meeting materials, visit www.ColoradoSprings.gov/ABOmasterplan.