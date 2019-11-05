Fourteen extraordinary women will be highlighted Thursday night during the Colorado Springs Business Journal’s annual Women of Influence event.

Sponsored by Legacy Bank, the two-hour event starts at 6 p.m. at Lulu’s Downstairs, 107 Manitou Ave, and will feature Pam Landwirth, CEO of Give Kids The World Village, as the keynote speaker.

A nonprofit based in Kissimmee, Fla., Give Kids The World Village has been fulfilling wishes for terminally ill children since 1995.

Landwirth said she is excited to speak at an event that supports influential women who are making a difference.

“When I visited Colorado Springs this summer, I met so many amazing women,” she said. “Each one embraced life with such tremendous passion, and they channeled that passion into incredible business, philanthropic, and community initiatives.”

Landwirth said she believes today’s Women of Influence are paving the way for future leaders.

- Advertisement -

“Many of these women today are pioneers in their field, women who have risen to the top of their profession across a wide spectrum of interests against tremendous odds,” she said.

The 2019 Women of Influence are:

Amber Coté

Barbara Vidmar

Bonnie Martinez

Chamisa MacIndoe

Cynthia Chung Aki

Dana Barton

Donna Nelson

Imelda Ruiz

Karen Palus

Krithika Prashant

Shawna Kemppainen

Stella Hodgkins

Torie Giffin

This year’s Legacy winner, Kristen Christy, has been recognized for having a big voice for suicide prevention in Colorado Springs and the military community nationwide, after her husband took his own life while serving in the Air Force.

Christy was named Air Force Spouse of the Year in 2018 by Armed Forces Insurance and Military Spouse Magazine and was a 2014 Women of Influence.

Josh Stensrud, Legacy Bank Senior Vice President, said beyond the event honoring deserving women it offers attendees a unique experience each year.

“We love that the collaborators on this project take innovation seriously…,” he said. “The selection of a different, unique venue every year allows for each event to have its own personality and that attention to detail energizes and excites yearly attendees.”

Owner Marc Benning opened the ’70s-lounge-inspired Lulu’s Downstairs bar and music venue earlier this year in the former Castaways location in Manitou Springs.

In July he told the Indy, the Business Journal’s sister publication, his goal is to create a “nice approachable cocktail bar that’s affordable, with some higher end options.”

Visit csbj.com/events to purchase tickets for this year’s Women of Influence event, and pick up this Friday’s edition of the Business Journal for the special section with stories on each woman.