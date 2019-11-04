Tomorrow is Election Day, and the El Paso County Clerk and Recorder’s Office is urging voters to return ballots today if possible.

All ballots must be returned to the Clerk and Recorder’s Office by 7 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 5, to be counted.

But it’s not too late to register to vote. Eligible voters in Colorado can register through Election Day either in person at a voter service or polling center, or online at govotecolorado.com.

Who can vote

The Secretary of State’s Office offers comprehensive information on who can vote in Colorado, and how to register.

In Colorado, an individual can register to vote if he or she is at least 16 years old and will be 18 by Election Day. A voter must be a U.S. citizen and must have lived in Colorado at least 22 days before Election Day.

People who are homeless can register to vote. A homeless voter may use any address within a specific county that he/she regularly returns to and has the intent to remain, according to the secretary of state’s office. This may include a homeless shelter, a homeless service provider, a park, a campground, a vacant lot, a business address, or any other physical location.

People on parole are eligible to vote for the first time this year, following the passage of HB19-1266 in May. Most people with criminal convictions can also vote, although those still in prison with felony convictions cannot.

Where to vote

Voters can also use any of the seven voter service and polling centers around the county. Find the list and map of VSPCs and hours of operation here.

It is too late to return ballots by mail, but voters can use secure drop boxes around the county.

Ten additional secure 24-hour ballot drop boxes have been added this year, for a total of 26 throughout the county. All boxes are open until 7 p.m. tomorrow.

Click here for a list and map of all ballot drop box locations.

As of Nov. 1, 683,106 ballots had been returned to county clerks statewide, according to the Colorado Secretary of State’s Office.