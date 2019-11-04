Sponsored: Strata Integrated Wellness Spa invites all to relax

If you often find yourself hiking up the Manitou Incline or ascending any of Colorado’s 14ers, you might need a place to unwind.

Good news — it’s “Come one, Come all” at Strata Integrated Wellness Spa, where guests are always guaranteed to enjoy a state of relaxation.

A stone’s throw away from many of the area’s outdoor attractions, Strata Integrated Wellness Spa at Garden of the Gods Resort and Club offers locals and tourists alike an upscale option to kick back and relax at one of Colorado Springs’ most luxurious getaways.

Not a member? No problem.

Strata Integrated Wellness Spa opens its doors to anyone who appreciates a well-deserved spa day, or wants to kick-start their wellness goals. A visit to Strata can be a day retreat or can include a stay at one of the adjoining resort’s 116 rooms, cottages or casitas.

“Anyone can book an appointment at Strata,” said Denise Perkins, the resort’s marketing director. “You don’t have to be a club member or resort guest to enjoy our wellness center and spa and salon services.”

Using his more than 30 years of experience practicing modern medicine, Dr. Michael Barber MD, PhD, has created a proactive Wellness Center at Strata that combines traditional medicine with nontraditional therapies.

The center offers guests a variety of treatment options through its nine personalized treatment rooms and a full menu of health-inspired massages to choose from.

All integrated wellness visitors start their program with a complimentary, 12-point wellness questionnaire to help personalize their treatments.

“Strata Integrated Wellness Spa uses a fully-integrated approach to a whole-life health by applying evidence-based healthcare principles and practices with the latest advances in complementary medicine,” Perkins said.

Some of the features include a couple’s Suite, heliotherapy, herbal saunas and weightless beds. These unique features ensure that the spa remains a nationally recognized tourist destination, she added.

“Our guests come locally, as well as from all around the United States and internationally,” Perkins said.

Strata is currently offering Fall Comfort & Relaxation Specials, which include: a 50-minute Signature Massage for $115; or a Spa Mani/Pedi for only $80; and complimentary consultation and discount of up to $50 for the treatment of superficial veins and spider veins, in addition to aesthetic medical procedures provided the by 26-year practicing cardiothoracic and vascular surgeon, Dr. John Randono, of Penrose Hospital.

And for anyone already shopping for the perfect gift this holiday season, Perkins recommends “giving the gift of wellness and relaxation” by considering one of the spa’s treatments or massages.

“Gift cards to our spa would be a fabulous way to reward, incentivize and acknowledge those in your circle this holiday season,” she said.

Visit strataiws.com for more information about Strata Integrated Wellness Spa and/or to purchase gift cards.

This branded content was paid for by the Strata Integrated Wellness Spa at Garden of the Gods Resort and Club.