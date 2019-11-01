Home Members Only Focus Novel manufacturing space to spur growth, collaboration
Novel manufacturing space to spur growth, collaboration
Colorado Springs’ first co-working space for light manufacturing is ready for three new tenants. They’ll be the vanguard in spurring development of the North Nevada Avenue manufacturing corridor and encouraging young people to pursue manufacturing careers. Milestones for Growth is the brainchild of Mary and Tony Fagnant, owners of Qualtek Manufacturing. The Fagnants bought the […]