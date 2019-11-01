Business filings point to slower growth, Q3 2019 report shows

While Colorado’s economy is still a national leader, business growth is slowing, according to the quarterly indicators report for Q3 2019, which Colorado Secretary of State Jena Griswold released today.

The report, compiled by the Leeds Business Research Division at CU Boulder, shows 31,105 new corporations, nonprofits and other entities filed initial documents with the Secretary of State’s office in the third quarter of 2019.

New entity filings fell 2.1 percent from the second quarter of 2019 — the slowest growth in four years, according to a news release from CU Boulder. The filings mark a modest 0.3 percent increase over the same period in 2018.

Existing entity filings remain strong, showing a 3.9 percent increase year-over-year. The secretary of state’s office marked 142,020 third quarter renewal filings.

The report indicates Colorado employment growth will continue to grow over the next six months.

“Colorado’s economy continues to lead the nation in wage growth and employment, though growth is showing signs of slowing,” Griswold said in an announcement released by her office this morning. “I am happy to see that Colorado’s economy should grow through the end of the year and into 2020, even as business leaders are more pessimistic with economic uncertainty.”

Dissolution filings fell 6.8 percent from the second quarter, though they were up 3.7 percent from the same period last year.

Colorado’s wage growth outpaced the nation in the third quarter, increasing 3.3 percent compared to 3 percent nationally.

“Although slowing is the word of the day, Colorado still has one of the stronger economies in the U.S. with year over year employment growth at 2%,” Richard Wobbekind, executive director of the Leeds Business Research Division, said in the release from CU Boulder.

Trade tensions are impacting Colorado exports, the Secretary of State’s announcement noted.

“As of August, Colorado’s total goods exports for the year decreased 4.9 percent year-over-year, compared to 3.4 percent growth in 2018,” it stated. “Colorado’s top three trade export partners are Canada, Mexico and China.”

The Colorado economy overall

Initial jobless claims continued a downward trend in September, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, falling 7.5 percent annually. Job growth in Colorado continues as national employment growth stagnates.

Colorado business leaders are turning less optimistic about the economy, according to the news release from CU Boulder.

“The latest Leeds Business Confidence Index slipped below the neutral mark for the first time in several years,” according to the release. “Business leaders were most pessimistic about the national economy, citing political and trade concerns. The LBCI was conducted prior to the announcement of impeachment proceedings.”

Building permits decreased 1.4 percent across Colorado over the last year. Single family and multifamily permits are declining. According to the release from CU Boulder, that could help explain the second quarter Federal Housing Finance Agency Purchase Only Index, which shows Colorado’s home price growing 5.4 percent.