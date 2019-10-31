Junior Achievement USA has partnered with PricewaterhouseCoopers (PwC) to develop a free online resource that allows users to explore their options for life after high school.

JA Access Your Future is designed to help teenagers and their parents or caregivers weigh various education options, such as attending an in-state university compared to an out-of-state or private college, according to an Oct. 31 news release from Junior Achievement USA.

“For many of us, college is the second largest expense we will have behind buying a house,” Jack E. Kosakowski, president and CEO of Junior Achievement USA, said in the news release. “It’s important that we equip our young people with the information necessary to make informed choices about paying for higher education or choosing a path other than college to achieve life’s goals.”

Using the app, students also can calculate how long it will take to pay off student loan debt based on the projected income of their desired career, as well as look at two-year programs and careers that require a certification or on-the-job training, according to the release.

The app also assists teens and their parents in making informed choices about higher education options that may make more sense given limited financial resources for education and training beyond high school, the release states.

“PwC is focused on upskilling students for the work of the future, which includes making them aware of the options and skills needed for those careers,” said Tripp Davis, a PwC partner and JA USA board member. “Our work with JA helps make this information more accessible as we all prepare for an increasingly digital world.”

- Advertisement -

Headquartered in Colorado Springs, JA is the world’s largest organization dedicated to giving young people the knowledge and skills they need to own their economic success, plan for their future, and make smart academic and economic choices.