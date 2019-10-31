Statewide, 582,081 ballots have been returned to county clerks for the coordinated election on Nov. 5, according to the Colorado Secretary of State’s office.

In El Paso County, 76,224 ballots had been received and validated as of Oct. 30: 38,674 from women; 36,976 from men; and 574 unknown.

Around the state, the 65-74 age group shows the highest voter turnout, with 164,666 ballots returned so far. Ballot returns are lowest in the 18-24 age group, with 16,423 so far.

The Secretary of State’s Office also released ballot return charts (below), including comparisons to 2017 and 2015 figures.

It’s too late to mail your ballot in for the Nov. 5 election, but it’s not too late to register to vote, drop off your ballot, vote in person or request a replacement ballot.

Locations of polling centers and secure ballot drop boxes with an interactive map and hours of operation are available at EPCvotes.com. For questions, phone 719-575-VOTE (8683) or email elections@elpasoco.com.