The Colorado Springs Chamber & EDC has named 17 companies and organizations as nominees for its 2019 Industry Awards.

The awards celebrate the remarkable achievements, innovations and successes happening in the business community.

There are three categories within the industry awards: company; new business and community investment. One winner in each category will receive the awards.

The chamber will announce the three recipients, along with the 2019 Business Citizen of the Year, at its annual Gala, 6-10 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 9, at The Antlers hotel. Event information and tickets can be found here. Registration closes Friday, Nov. 1, 2019.

The 2019 Industry Awards nominees are:

All Native Group

Bender-Carey Group

Bluestaq

Children’s Hospital Colorado Springs

Clover

Colorado Springs Conservatory

Davidson Technologies, Inc.

Ent Credit Union

GPS Source

Investortools

Kratos RT Logic

nouSystems

Peak Vista Community Health Centers

Precision Services

Titan Robotics

UCHealth

USAA

Learn more about each company here.