The Colorado Springs Chamber & EDC has named 17 companies and organizations as nominees for its 2019 Industry Awards.
The awards celebrate the remarkable achievements, innovations and successes happening in the business community.
There are three categories within the industry awards: company; new business and community investment. One winner in each category will receive the awards.
The chamber will announce the three recipients, along with the 2019 Business Citizen of the Year, at its annual Gala, 6-10 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 9, at The Antlers hotel. Event information and tickets can be found here. Registration closes Friday, Nov. 1, 2019.
The 2019 Industry Awards nominees are:
- All Native Group
- Bender-Carey Group
- Bluestaq
- Children’s Hospital Colorado Springs
- Clover
- Colorado Springs Conservatory
- Davidson Technologies, Inc.
- Ent Credit Union
- GPS Source
- Investortools
- Kratos RT Logic
- nouSystems
- Peak Vista Community Health Centers
- Precision Services
- Titan Robotics
- UCHealth
- USAA
Learn more about each company here.
