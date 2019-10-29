As of Monday, Oct. 28, 394,646 ballots had been returned to county clerks for the coordinated election, according to the Colorado Secretary of State’s Office.

And the El Paso County Clerk’s Office, anticipating “a substantial increase in voter turnout from previous coordinated elections,” announced it will close motor vehicle and recording services at two offices on Nov. 4 and 5, using the branches exclusively as Voter Service and Polling Centers (VSPCs).

While it’s now too late to mail your ballot in for the Nov. 5 election, it’s not too late to register to vote, drop off your ballot, vote in person or request a replacement ballot.

All five Clerk and Recorder’s Office Branch locations are now open as VSPCs, and voters are being encouraged to return their ballots early.

The Clerk’s Office does not recommend mailing ballots back at this point, in case they don’t arrive in time. Postmarked ballots received after the deadline (7 p.m. Nov. 5) cannot be counted.

Centennial Hall Downtown and Union Town Center are the branches that will not offer motor vehicle and recording services on Monday, Nov. 4 and Election Day, Tuesday, Nov. 5. These two branches will be open only as VSPCs, according to the Clerk’s Office. Motor vehicle and recording services will be offered at the other three branch locations on those days.

Two additional VSPCs will be operating at Victory World Outreach and Monument Town Hall on Nov. 4, 8 a.m.-5 p.m., and Nov. 5, 7 a.m-7 p.m.

Voters can go to any VSPC location to:

Vote in person

Register to vote

Update their voter registration

Request a replacement ballot

Vote on an ADA accessible ballot marking device

Drop off their voted ballot

Locations of VSPCs and secure ballot drop boxes with an interactive map and hours of operation are available at EPCvotes.com. For questions, phone 719-575-VOTE (8683) or email elections@elpasoco.com.