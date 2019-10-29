All El Paso County administrative offices, county affiliated agencies and El Paso County Combined Courts will have a two-hour delayed opening on Wednesday, Oct. 30, 2019, due to inclement weather.

County Offices will open at 10 a.m. Voter Service and Polling Centers at the Clerk and Recorder’s five branches will also open at 10 a.m.

The delayed opening applies to non-mission essential personnel. It includes the Department of Human Services, El Paso County Public Health, El Paso County Public Trustee and the Offices of the Fourth Judicial District Attorney as well as county offices of the Treasurer, Assessor and the Clerk and Recorder.

Public Works has 23 trucks currently working all snow routes, according to a news release from El Paso County. They are reporting icy, slick and snow packed roads countywide.

In the release, the county urged residents to plan ahead by monitoring weather forecasts and heeding travel warnings.

For winter weather preparedness, visit https://publicworks.elpasoco.com/office-emergency-management/ready-resilient-neighborhoods/.