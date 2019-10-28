Business Briefs and Kudos

COS offers 50 percent off long term parking

The Colorado Springs Airport will reinstate its popular holiday parking promotion, offering 50 percent off long-term parking from Nov. 15 to Dec. 31. The promotion is a way to thank travelers for choosing COS and encourage new ones to choose COS this holiday season, according to a news release issued by the airport.

The coupon is available and ready for download. Travelers may claim their coupon at flycos.com. Click the “Claim Your Coupon” button on the homepage and enter your email address. The coupon will be sent directly to that address.

Starting Nov. 15, travelers can redeem their coupon at the COS parking tollbooth when departing the airport. Travelers must print the coupon or display it on their phone upon redemption.

Handball Confederation HQ opens in Springs

USA Team Handball announced that the North America & Caribbean Handball Confederation headquarters will officially be located in Colorado Springs, sharing the space with USA Team Handball’s office.

Located on the Penrose House property near The Broadmoor hotel, the office is the first Olympic Sport Confederation headquarters to be located in Colorado Springs.

Members of the NACHC executive board and International Handball Federation President Hassan Moustafa will travel to Colorado Springs on Oct. 25 to celebrate the opening of the confederation’s headquarters.

Attendees will convene for a NACHC board meeting, visit the new office and participate in a welcome ceremony at the Colorado Springs Olympic & Paralympic Training Center, with U.S. Olympic & Paralympic Committee CEO Sarah Hirshland and Colorado Springs Mayor John Suthers in attendance.

Northwestern Mutual expands in region

Northwestern Mutual is opening a new office, dubbed Northwestern Mutual Colorado Springs Northgate. A district office of the Colorado Springs network, Northwestern Mutual Colorado Springs Northgate will serve clients in the northern Colorado Springs residential communities and business centers. This new office comes shortly after the opening a branch in Castle Rock. Both offices are part of expansion plans set forth by Northwestern Mutual Colorado Springs’ managing partner, Kevin Kaveney. Northwestern Mutual announced the Springs location was chosen to expand the firm’s presence and services in Colorado by becoming its own network office.

Noah Botkin, wealth management advisor, will serve as managing director and is responsible for client relations and business operations at the new Northgate office, located at 555 Middle Creek Pkwy., Suite 380. Botkin will lead a team of more than a dozen advisers, with over half having served in the military. He, according to a news release, plans to add 30 new hires in the next five years.

In addition, Botkin pledged $20,000 over three years to the Ronald McDonald House Charities of Southern Colorado, on behalf of the Northwestern Mutual Colorado Springs Northgate office and the Northwestern Mutual Foundation. Botkin also adopted the dining hall in the new Ronald McDonald House next to Children’s Hospital Colorado, Colorado Springs where his team plans to regularly volunteer in the kitchen.

Springs flight instructor named best

The Aircraft Owners and Pilots Association has named David Novotny of Colorado Springs as the region’s best certificated flight instructor from the Northwest Mountain region at AOPA’s 2019 Flight Training Experience Awards.

The You Can Fly, Flight Training Experience Award winners were announced during a ceremony this month at Wings Over the Rockies Blue Sky Aviation Gallery during Redbird Migration in Englewood.

Regional winners in both the flight school and CFI categories were honored for providing a high level of service to their customers, based on responses to the 2019 Flight Training Experience Survey. The 2019 survey garnered nearly 8,000 submissions, including 1,876 recommendations for top CFIs and 972 for best flight school.

Since 2012, AOPA has requested feedback from recent student pilots and pilots who have received instruction within the past year about their experiences and the quality of instruction from their flight school and CFI. After analyzing the survey results, outstanding individual aviation educators and flight-training businesses are honored. AOPA also uses the data from the survey to provide “report cards” to flight schools and CFIs to help schools and instructors understand their strengths, as well as opportunities for improvement.

Based on AOPA’s extensive research, the Flight Training Experience Survey considers four key factors of an optimum flight-training experience: educational quality; focus on the customer; community; and information sharing.

The Flight Training Experience Survey and Awards are part of You Can Fly, AOPA’s umbrella program to support flying clubs, encourage best practices in flight training, get lapsed pilots back in the air, bring AOPA’s resources and expertise to pilot groups across the country, and to help high school students learn more about careers in aviation.

The AOPA You Can Fly program is entirely funded by charitable donations to the AOPA Foundation, a 501(c)3 organization.

See aopa.org/FTEawards for more.