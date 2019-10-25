The first thing anyone noticed about Becky Hurley was her warm, wonderful, welcoming smile.

And for me, a transplant to the Springs and a single mom with two kids in tow, that smile was like an embrace in my new career, my new home. Becky was already working at the Business Journal when I started, and she made me feel appreciated and comfortable.

She was a big part of the reason I loved working at the paper from 2005 to 2013. When she left in 2010, the newsroom lost a little of its sparkle and energy.

She loved astrology. “What’s your birthday?” was always the first question she asked. Then she’d tell you all about yourself. And because I’m a Sagittarius with a moon in Leo, she called me Firecracker. I loved the way she brushed aside skeptics: “Who’s to say that the God who put the stars in the sky didn’t give us a roadmap in them?” she’d ask, with that bright mischievous smile.

That same mischief led her to play matchmaker with friends and colleagues — with varied success, but always with such goodwill that no one could be upset with her. She’d tell you that you were a perfect match, based solely on your star charts.

Few people brought as much joy to life as Becky. She loved her husband Jim; she supported the community; she always, always had your back; she loved writing and the media. For years after she left, she sent us tips and news. She helped throw bridal showers, comforted us after breakups and always gave sound advice.

We were both reporters at the Business Journal from 2005 to 2010, when Becky semi-retired from her real estate beat. She was the best reporter we’ve had in that beat — and we’ve had quite a few over the years. I believe people wanted to tell her their stories, because they knew she’d understand, listen closely, and be fair and accurate.

And she labored over that accuracy. If one of her stories was on the front page, she’d rewrite it up until presstime (or try, anyway, then-Editor Mike Boyd would always stop her, tell her the reporting was solid and it was time to move to the next article). She’d write and rewrite to make sure it was perfect. By watching Becky do her job, we all learned how to report the truth. She wanted to do the best for the paper, but also for the people whose stories she told. It’s how she broke the news about bankruptcies and deals, new developments and urban renewal plans.

Becky Hurley was truly a gift to Colorado Springs, to the Business Journal and to all of us. I am so honored to have met her and so grateful to have called her friend. I’ll miss that brilliant smile. Here at the Business Journal, our hearts go out to Jim and to Becky’s family. She illuminated many lives and places — and she left a legacy that all of us will remember.