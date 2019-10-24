El Paso County residents can avoid the DMV office by renewing their license plates at a self-service kiosk inside two King Soopers stores.

Colorado MVExpress kiosks are now available at the King Soopers location at Powers Boulevard and Stetson Hills Boulevard, and the location at Academy Boulevard and Hancock Expressway, the El Paso County Clerk and Recorder’s Office announced today.

The addition of these kiosks — made possible by a continued partnership between King Soopers parent company Kroger and kiosk vendor Intellectual Technology, Inc. — brings the kiosk service for vehicle registration renewals to a total of six El Paso County locations, including four Clerk’s Motor Vehicle offices.

During King Soopers store hours — generally 5 a.m. to midnight — customers can type their license plate number on the kiosk’s touch screen, or scan their renewal postcard. Residents can pay taxes and fees by check, credit or debit card. Cash is not accepted at King Soopers kiosks, according to a news release issued by the Clerk and Recorder’s Office.

Customers will pay a $3.95 service fee per vehicle renewed at a kiosk inside King Soopers, in addition to a 50-cent charge if they pay by personal check or a 2.4 percent convenience fee if paying by debit or credit card. These fees are not retained by the county, according to the release.

El Paso County leads the state in number of kiosk renewals at the kiosks, according to the release, and is the only county that offers a 24/7 secure kiosk at the North Motor Vehicle office.

Additional vehicle registration renewal kiosks are a major step forward in providing accessible, customer-centric motor vehicle services, El Paso County Clerk and Recorder Chuck Broerman said in the release.

“We are thrilled to bring these services to you in an effort to create more of a virtual government,” Broerman said. “Now you can renew your license plates any day of the week where you buy groceries, including on nights and weekends, providing convenience for citizens.”

Residents living in 26 participating counties can use these kiosk services. Find the nearest kiosk at www.comvexpress.com.