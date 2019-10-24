Almost 1.3 million passengers traveled through Colorado Springs Airport from January through September 2019, the airport announced Oct. 23.

That represented an 8.4 percent decrease in year-to-date traffic compared to 2018 and 6.6 percent fewer seats available in the market — owing largely to decreases seen in the early months of the year, according to a news release issued by COS.

For the month of September, the four carriers at COS enplaned a total of 75,109 passengers, up 0.4 percent from the previous month, COS reported. Seats available in the market were up 6.1 percent, with all carriers showing an increase. Passenger load factors were down 4.6 percent, however, as the ability to fill the additional seats lagged, with an average of 80.4 percent of all seats filled during the month.

From January through September this year, 1,228,160 passengers traveled through COS.

Flight additions and changes

American Airlines’ daily winter seasonal service to Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport (PHX) on an Airbus A319 begins Dec. 18 and is scheduled to run through April 6, 2020. Seats are available for purchase.

United will add a third daily flight to Los Angeles starting Oct. 27.

Starting in December, Delta will add Tuesday to their Atlanta schedule. This will add 20 percent more capacity to Atlanta and increase their schedule to six weekly departures, Sunday to Friday.

Frontier’s 2019 summer seasonal service to Atlanta, Minneapolis/St Paul, San Antonio and Washington, D.C. will discontinue after Nov. 13.

Starting Nov. 14, Frontier will switch from a redeye to Orlando to daytime flights to Orlando three times a week — Sunday, Tuesday and Thursday.