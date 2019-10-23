Leading satellite operator SES is the newest founding member of Space ISAC, the National Cybersecurity Center and Space Information Sharing and Analysis Center announced this morning.

SES will spearhead the promotion of Space-ISAC in Europe, according to the NCC’s announcement, and Andre Adelsbach, SES’ vice president of Group Information and Cyber Security, will join the Space ISAC board of directors.

“At SES, we view cybersecurity as a critical pillar in enabling seamless business delivery,” Adelsbach said. “We are glad to be part of the Space ISAC so that we can collectively drive the development of a strong and confident cybersecurity strategy that supports the space ecosystem and can benefit the industry.”

Space ISAC, the nation’s only space-dedicated information sharing and analysis center, is based at the NCC and was unveiled in April during a classified session at the 35th Space Symposium.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions was Space ISAC’s first founding member, providing the initial funding and support to set up the organization. Booz Allen Hamilton and MITRE have since joined as founding members.

“SES brings tremendous experience and leadership in the satellite communications industry to the Space ISAC founding membership board,” the NCC’s Erin Miller said in the release. “Defending and protecting critical infrastructures dependent on commercial satellite communications can be a priority for the Space ISAC with leadership from our strong founding membership base.”

- Advertisement -

Together, NCC and the Space ISAC serve cyber influencers from the commercial sector, academia, government and military and empower people to secure commercial, international and military space communications from attacks on the United States’ global space assets. They are jointly building a research and development capability, cybersecurity training curriculum and an analysis portal.

“Space ISAC welcomes international companies to join and be on the founding membership board so we can accurately address and respond to global space threats,” Miller said.

ISACs are sector-specific, member-driven organizations stood up by the commercial sector with support from the federal government to collect, analyze and disseminate all-hazards, actionable threat and mitigation information to asset owners, operators and members.

There are 21 nationally-recognized ISACs today, with the financial services ISAC being the largest.

The need for a Space ISAC was conceived by the Science and Technology Partnership Forum in 2017 in response to recognized information sharing gaps within the cybersecurity and space community.