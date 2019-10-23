Girl Scouts of Colorado is looking to join today’s leaders with the next generation at an upcoming event where professional women will share their expertise and offer inspiration for success.

Girl Scouts of Colorado will host “Secrets to Success” 8 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Nov. 9 at Pikes Peak Community College’s Centennial Campus, 5675 S. Academy Blvd.

More than 75 girls in sixth through 12th grade will connect with professional women from the area in a speed-networking format, panel discussion and networking lunch, said AnneMarie Harper, public relations director for Girl Scouts of Colorado.

The goal is to introduce girls to more than 20 professional women, Harper said, including Colorado Springs Police Commander Tish Olszewski and Noreen Landis-Tyson, president and CEO of CPCD Head Start.

Breakout sessions will dive deeper into career options, such as law enforcement, the military, skilled trades, education, science, technology, engineering and mathematics (STEM) fields, public service, health care and entrepreneurship, Harper said.

“Girl Scouts of Colorado believes that every girl has the power to become what she dreams to be,” according to a news release from the organization. “We are helping today’s girls overcome the challenges they face, giving them the tools they need to become successful leaders.”

Admission is $8 per girl, and one adult per girl can attend at no cost. Go to https://bit.ly/33Flw3k to register by Nov. 5.

For more information, contact Aimee Artzer at aimee.artzer@gscolorado.org.