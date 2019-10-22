The U.S. Census Bureau gearing up for the 2020 Census, hiring temporary workers and holding two job fairs in Colorado Springs this week.

The hiring events will take place:

1-4 p.m. Oct. 22 at the Pikes Peak Workforce Center, 1675 W. Garden of the Gods Road

10 a.m.-1:30 p.m. Oct. 26 at 21 C Library, 1175 Chapel Hills Drive

Nationwide, the federal government is looking to hire 500,000 census takers to work flexible hours. They’ll be paid $16.50 per hour, and can be reimbursed for work-related mileage and expenses.

Census takers will visit some citizens, such as college students who live on campus and people living in senior centers. They will also conduct quality check interviews for an accurate count.

Census Bureau employees will also collect information for the American Community Survey and other ongoing surveys.

Employees will be issued ID badges with their photograph, a U.S. Department of Commerce watermark and an expiration date.

Applicants must be at least 18 years old, be a U.S. citizen, have a valid Social Security number, have a valid email address, complete an application and answer assessment questions. They also may be considered for related jobs.

They must pass a criminal background check, commit to completing training and be available to work flexible hours, which can include days, evenings and weekends.

The U.S. Constitution requires a census every 10 years. It covers the entire country and counts every person living in the United States.

The official date for the 2020 Census is April 1, 2020. By that date, every household in American will receive an invitation to participate in the census.

This critical process ensures that Colorado receives fair representation in Congress and its fair share of federal funding. The census provides vital information for our communities:

It determines how many representatives each state gets in Congress.

Communities rely on census statistics to plan for a variety of resident needs including new roads, schools, and emergency services.

Businesses use census data to help provide more local jobs and places to shop.

For more information about hiring, visit census.gov.